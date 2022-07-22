LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives GBX 297.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 297.60 ($3.56).

LMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.35) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.65) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($3.83) to GBX 280 ($3.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.00) to GBX 340 ($4.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 244 ($2.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 241.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 257.18. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of GBX 224.60 ($2.68) and a one year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 312.82.

LondonMetric Property Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at LondonMetric Property

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.20. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is currently 1,410.26%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.82), for a total transaction of £663,230.80 ($792,864.08). In other news, insider Alistair Elliott acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £118,000 ($141,063.96). Also, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.82), for a total value of £663,230.80 ($792,864.08).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.