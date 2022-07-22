Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives C$13.34 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.91.

LUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday.

LUG stock opened at C$8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 9.22. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.84 and a twelve month high of C$12.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.08.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$274.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

