MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $338.00 to $325.00. The stock had previously closed at $274.74, but opened at $265.02. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. MarketAxess shares last traded at $271.74, with a volume of 1,228 shares trading hands.
Several other research firms have also commented on MKTX. Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MarketAxess Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.59.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MarketAxess Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.