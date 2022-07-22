Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
MKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.57) to GBX 198 ($2.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.57) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.39) to GBX 170 ($2.03) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 202.75 ($2.42).
MKS stock opened at GBX 143.05 ($1.71) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 140.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 165.42. The company has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 894.06. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 127 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 263 ($3.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.
