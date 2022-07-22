Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $329.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

