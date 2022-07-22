MBL Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,367 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $305.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.74 and its 200-day moving average is $317.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.