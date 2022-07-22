MBL Wealth LLC Invests $732,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17,562.3% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 728,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,603,000 after acquiring an additional 724,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $369.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

