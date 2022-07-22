Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $5.99 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

HD stock opened at $305.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.26.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

