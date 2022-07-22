Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $245.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $273.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.60.

META opened at $183.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.88. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

