Midwich Group’s (MIDW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 780 ($9.32) price objective on the stock.
Midwich Group Trading Down 3.5 %
MIDW opened at GBX 556 ($6.65) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 581.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 599.52. Midwich Group has a 52 week low of GBX 440 ($5.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 839.20 ($10.03). The firm has a market cap of £494.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,971.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57.
About Midwich Group
