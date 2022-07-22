Midwich Group’s (MIDW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 780 ($9.32) price objective on the stock.

Midwich Group Trading Down 3.5 %

MIDW opened at GBX 556 ($6.65) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 581.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 599.52. Midwich Group has a 52 week low of GBX 440 ($5.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 839.20 ($10.03). The firm has a market cap of £494.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,971.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57.

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

