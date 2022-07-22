Mizuho Trims EQT (NYSE:EQT) Target Price to $55.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.45.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is -6.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in EQT by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EQT by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of EQT by 3.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of EQT by 5.0% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.