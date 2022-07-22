Mizuho Trims Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Target Price to $51.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy Oil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.25.

NYSE MUR opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 2.60. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $45.79.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $89,266.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,079,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $89,266.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,498 shares of company stock worth $12,204,359. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

