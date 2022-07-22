Mizuho Trims Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Target Price to $334.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $342.00 to $334.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $286.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $213.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

