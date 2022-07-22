MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.25.

MKSI opened at $112.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day moving average of $132.09. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.18.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 8.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

