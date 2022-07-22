Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stake Lessened by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,095 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCRI. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 0.3 %

MCRI stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.12.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 18.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

