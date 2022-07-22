More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR) Insider Roderick McIllree Purchases 2,000,000 Shares

More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Rating) insider Roderick McIllree acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($23,909.15).

Roderick McIllree also recently made the following trade(s):

Get More Acquisitions alerts:

On Thursday, April 21st, Roderick McIllree bought 1,000,000 shares of More Acquisitions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($11,954.57).

More Acquisitions Price Performance

More Acquisitions stock opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Friday. More Acquisitions Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.48 ($0.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.

More Acquisitions Company Profile

More Acquisitions Plc operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for More Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for More Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.