Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Shares Up 3.4%

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 9,177 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 9,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Mr Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Mr Price Group alerts:

Mr Price Group Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09.

Mr Price Group Increases Dividend

Mr Price Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2445 per share. This is an increase from Mr Price Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.29%.

(Get Rating)

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and décor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mr Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.