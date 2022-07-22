Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.3 %

ITW stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.42 and its 200 day moving average is $208.63. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.42.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.