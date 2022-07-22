Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of OGE Energy worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,163,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 23,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

