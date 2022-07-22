Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Penumbra worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after acquiring an additional 419,632 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Penumbra by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 42,638 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 470,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,265,000 after acquiring an additional 34,195 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $8,170,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Penumbra by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,977,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Penumbra Stock Up 3.6 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

PEN opened at $129.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -761.72 and a beta of 0.70. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $293.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.