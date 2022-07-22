Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $50.91 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $50,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 145,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,160,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 204,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,280,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PG opened at $140.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.74 and its 200-day moving average is $152.33.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,014 shares of company stock worth $5,184,102 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.