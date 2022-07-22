Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.55 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,166 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Solar worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in First Solar by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $38,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $38,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,027,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,080 shares of company stock worth $1,540,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.17.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $73.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.32. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

