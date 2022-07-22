Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.60 Million Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Voya Financial worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 20.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

Shares of VOYA opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average is $65.61. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.80%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

