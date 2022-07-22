Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.17 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of AGCO worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 27,037.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,298,000 after purchasing an additional 772,995 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 545.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,332,000 after purchasing an additional 406,935 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after purchasing an additional 388,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,730,000 after purchasing an additional 368,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in AGCO by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,560,000 after acquiring an additional 338,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $98.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.73 and its 200-day moving average is $122.46. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.51. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.83.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

