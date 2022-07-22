Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,701 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

In related news, President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $95.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 156.70%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

