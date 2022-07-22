Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,101 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,493,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,635.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

