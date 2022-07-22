Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Murphy USA worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 96.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 20.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $266.60 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $277.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.79.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $3.43. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. Stephens increased their price target on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $9,580,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,394,468.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $9,580,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,394,468.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $4,860,810.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,508,148.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,264. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

