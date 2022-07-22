Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Crane worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 20.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 26.4% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Crane by 1,289.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Crane by 5.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR opened at $95.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average of $98.72. Crane Holdings, Co. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $114.87.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.