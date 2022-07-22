Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 682 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Werner Enterprises worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WERN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup set a $41.00 price objective on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

WERN opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.34. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.