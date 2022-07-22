Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 9,215 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048,189 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Southwestern Energy worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWN. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

NYSE SWN opened at $6.67 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

