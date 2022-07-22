National Bank Financial Comments on Dream Industrial REIT’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$87.43 million during the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$8.08 and a one year high of C$9.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

