National Bank Financial Weighs in on Auto Prop Reit’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Auto Prop Reit Price Performance

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$20.43 million during the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th.

