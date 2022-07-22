National Bankshares Lowers BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target to C$3.60

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.60 to C$3.60 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$4.25 target price on the stock.

TSE BTB.UN opened at C$3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.59. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$3.44 and a twelve month high of C$4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$304.35 million and a PE ratio of 5.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.00.

In other BTB Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Michel Léonard purchased 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,741.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 315,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,222,630.68. Insiders acquired 18,251 shares of company stock worth $70,846 over the last quarter.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

