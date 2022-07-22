National Bankshares Lowers Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$17.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCN. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Tricon Residential to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.27.

Tricon Residential Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at C$13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.34. The stock has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 3.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.37. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$12.20 and a 12 month high of C$21.58.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$175.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.64 million. Research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.6188829 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

