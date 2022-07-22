Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $251.00 at Wolfe Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $234.00 to $251.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $223.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.70 and a 200-day moving average of $304.17. The firm has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

