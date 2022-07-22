Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $201.63, but opened at $214.87. Netflix shares last traded at $202.61, with a volume of 323,763 shares.
The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share.
NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.
The company has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.17.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
