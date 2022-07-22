Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.76 billion.

Newmont Stock Down 0.5 %

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$115.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.16.

NGT opened at C$67.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$86.61. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$66.25 and a twelve month high of C$108.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41.

About Newmont



Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

