Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$115.00 to C$90.00. The stock traded as low as $52.48 and last traded at $52.51, with a volume of 626211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.65.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after buying an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $489,639,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after buying an additional 1,781,294 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

