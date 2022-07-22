Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 1,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 28,143 shares.The stock last traded at $74.11 and had previously closed at $75.32.

The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 26.38%.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.69.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

