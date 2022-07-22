Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nikon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NINOY opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.50. Nikon has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Nikon alerts:

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Nikon had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikon will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.