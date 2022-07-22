Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $101.22, but opened at $98.09. Northern Trust shares last traded at $97.18, with a volume of 3,921 shares.

The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Northern Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after buying an additional 284,401 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.56.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.