Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $425.00.

Several research analysts have commented on NVZMY shares. Nordea Equity Research raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.27. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.59. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $83.31.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

