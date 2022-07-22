nVent Electric (NVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect nVent Electric to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. nVent Electric has set its Q2 guidance at $0.52-0.54 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.14-2.22 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect nVent Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NVT opened at $32.77 on Friday. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 41,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

