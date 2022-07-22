NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 126,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,764 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 34,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in NVIDIA by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $180.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.80. The firm has a market cap of $451.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

