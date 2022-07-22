NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $180.50 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.80. The firm has a market cap of $451.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.