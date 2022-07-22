Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives 12.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 12.09.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $87,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 122.2% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 58.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 34,116 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 3.86 and its 200 day moving average is 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.56. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 2.75 and a 1-year high of 19.86.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

