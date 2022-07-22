Ocean Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,152 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.80.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.38.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

