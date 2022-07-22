Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $67.41, but opened at $72.12. Omnicom Group shares last traded at $68.04, with a volume of 13,149 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,914,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,604,000 after acquiring an additional 314,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,813 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,993,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.96.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

