Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35.89 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 35.89 ($0.43). 5,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 49,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.42).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Orcadian Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68. The company has a market capitalization of £22.88 million and a PE ratio of -16.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.29.

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. It has four licences. The company's key asset is the 100% interest in the Pilot Field with audited proven and probable reserves of 79 million barrels. Orcadian Energy PLC was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

