Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the construction company's stock.

Orion Group Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.19 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

About Orion Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company's stock.

(Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading

