Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Orion Group Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.98.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.19 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Orion Group
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
